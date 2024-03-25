Open Menu

PM, German Ambassador Discuss Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Ambassador of Germany Alfred Grannas called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Germany Alfred Grannas called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for sending a congratulatory message to him on his re-election.

The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan deeply valued its longstanding ties with Germany and considered it an important partner in Europe.

While noting the positive trajectory of bilateral ties, the prime minister expressed the desire to expand existing level of bilateral trade and investment, stating that there was great potential for enhanced German investments in Pakistan.

The prime minister welcomed the German side’s initiative to send a business delegation to visit Pakistan soon and assured the German Ambassador that the delegation would be facilitated in every way to ensure a successful visit.

He also extended an invitation to the German Chancellor to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The ambassador assured the prime minister that Germany was keen to work closely with Pakistan to strengthen bilateral ties, especially in trade and investment.

