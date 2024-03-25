PM, German Ambassador Discuss Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Ambassador of Germany Alfred Grannas called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Germany Alfred Grannas called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.
The prime minister thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for sending a congratulatory message to him on his re-election.
The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan deeply valued its longstanding ties with Germany and considered it an important partner in Europe.
While noting the positive trajectory of bilateral ties, the prime minister expressed the desire to expand existing level of bilateral trade and investment, stating that there was great potential for enhanced German investments in Pakistan.
The prime minister welcomed the German side’s initiative to send a business delegation to visit Pakistan soon and assured the German Ambassador that the delegation would be facilitated in every way to ensure a successful visit.
He also extended an invitation to the German Chancellor to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
The ambassador assured the prime minister that Germany was keen to work closely with Pakistan to strengthen bilateral ties, especially in trade and investment.
Recent Stories
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..
PHA removes billboards of private bank over default
Zangnan always part of China before illegally occupied by India: Lin Jian
Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child
Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longstanding gas leakage
Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls
PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, evaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region33 seconds ago
-
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor35 seconds ago
-
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM38 seconds ago
-
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award40 seconds ago
-
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown10 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ released10 minutes ago
-
PHA removes billboards of private bank over default7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child1 hour ago
-
Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longstanding gas leakage1 hour ago
-
Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls1 hour ago
-
PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, evaders1 hour ago
-
Kohat Police thwart drug smuggling attempt disguised1 hour ago