Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PM Gets An Emotional Gesture By Elderly Woman : Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 09:00 PM

PM gets an emotional gesture by elderly woman : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said an elderly woman expressed motherly sentiments for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once she received free flour bag from him in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said an elderly woman expressed motherly sentiments for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once she received free flour bag from him in Faisalabad.

The minister shared a video clip of those sentimental moments on her Twitter handle and wrote : "An elderly woman gave a pat on his (PM) head with compassion and offered lot of prayers for him."She said there was definitely no substitute for such gesture and affection in the world and added The Almighty would steer a person out of problems when the poor had full prayers for him.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Faisalabad Prime Minister World Poor Twitter Pakistan Awami Tehreek Maryam Aurangzeb Women From Flour

Recent Stories

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf stre ..

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf stresses importance of involving i ..

2 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervor

Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervor

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal Lands in Ca ..

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal Lands in Canada on Airplane Depicting Fig ..

59 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submits repo ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submits report regarding Punjab elections ..

1 minute ago
 Over Half of Britons Support Junior Doctors' Strik ..

Over Half of Britons Support Junior Doctors' Strikes - Poll

1 minute ago
 232 arrested,154 issued warning for profiteering i ..

232 arrested,154 issued warning for profiteering in Peshawar

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.