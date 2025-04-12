PM Gets Briefing On Belaz Manufacturing Vehicles, Transport Equipment Capacity
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday had visited Belaz, the major global manufacturer of the mining dump trucks, transport equipment of mining and construction, located in Minsk during his two-day official visit to Belarus.
Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Belarus Prime Minister Alexandar Turchin, relevant authorities and engineers.
The prime minister, accompanied by his delegation, was taken to different sections of the factory and given a detailed briefing.
The prime minister was informed that its first product was made in 1950 with production of 25 tonnes truck and since 60s, the factory had been producing heavy trucks, dumpers and mining machinery, besides, electric dumpers and battery driven trucks with payload capacity of 550 tonnes. They were delivering supplies to more than 70 countries around the world including Pakistan.
In addition to heavy vehicle used in the mining, construction, metallurgical and other sectors, it was manufacturing heavy-duty mining dump trucks and specialized vehicles.
The factory had the capacity to manufacture 30 quarry trucks on monthly basis earning them millions of Dollars. The factory was also producing parts of machinery, equipment and hydromechanical and electromechanical transmission mining dump trucks.
Talking to his Belarusian counterpart, the prime minister invited a high-level Belarusian delegation to visit Pakistan so that they could discuss in details as to how these machines could be used in Pakistan for productive purposes.
The prime minister termed his visit to the factory as very impressive and said that if not had visited the plant, the visit to the great country would be incomplete. He also expressed his gratitude to President Aleksandr Lukashenko for his hospitality.
He also hinted to visit Belarus in future to hold further detailed meeting in this regard.
The prime minister was also seen speaking to the authorities in Russian language.
The Belarusian prime minister said that he would personally visit Pakistan along with his delegation.
