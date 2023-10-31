Open Menu

PM Gets Briefing On SL-3 Lahore Ring Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PM gets briefing on SL-3 Lahore Ring Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday received a briefing regarding the construction of the southern portion (SL-3) of Lahore Ring Road.

He was apprised that 8-kilometer long southern portion of the SL-3 would be completed by January 30, 2024 which would significantly ease vehicular traffic coming from South Punjab, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister appreciated the Punjab Government’s efforts to expedite the uplift projects.

