PM gets briefing on SL-3 Lahore Ring Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday received a briefing regarding the construction of the southern portion (SL-3) of Lahore Ring Road.

He was apprised that 8-kilometer long southern portion of the SL-3 would be completed by January 30, 2024 which would significantly ease vehicular traffic coming from South Punjab, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister appreciated the Punjab Government’s efforts to expedite the uplift projects.