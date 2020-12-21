PM gets his Bani Gala residence regularized by paying Rs 1.26m fine to CDA

(@fidahassanain)

The opposition, especially Maryam Nawaz has come down hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that the houses of poor people are being demolished and regularizing “selected’s house”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a Rs.1.26 million fine to get his Bani Gala residence regularized from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the sources said on Monday.

The sources said that the private residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan was regularized under CDA’s building Rules, 2020.

According to official documents, there are six large rooms, a drawing-room, a dining hall and an office in 11,371 feet area.

CDA under the amended rules allowed the regularisation of farmhouses. At least 150 applications were received from the Bani Gala neighborhood for regularisation, it stated.

However, opposition did not like his act as chief executive of the state.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for demolishing poor people's houses and regularising the “selected” one's residence.