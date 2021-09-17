UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

PM gets warm welcome at Tajikistan Presidential Palace

DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan was accorded a red carpet welcome as a he arrived here at Qasr-e-Millat (Presidential Palace) to hold talks with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.

The prime minister, upon arrival at Qasr-e-Millat, was warmly received by President Emomali Rahmon and the two leaders shook hands.

The prime minister was presented a guard of honour and reviewed the parade. National anthems of Pakistan and Tajikistan were played on the occasion.

The two leaders introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for one-on-one meeting and delegation level talks.

The prime minister is in Dushanbe on a two-day visit to attend 20th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of the Heads of State.

He was accompanied by Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Maritime Affairs, National Security Advisor (NSA) and Advisor on Commerce.

