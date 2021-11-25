UrduPoint.com

PM, Gilgit Baltistan CM Discuss Pace Of Development Projects

Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

PM, Gilgit Baltistan CM discuss pace of development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid met here Thursday and discussed matters relating to the ongoing development projects in the area.

The prime minister was informed that work was at full pace to provide facilities of international standard at the tourist points in Gilgit Baltistan.

The meeting also discussed the issues pertaining to the displacement of the population due to the construction of Diamer Bhasha dam and the power policy.

