PM given detailed briefing on Afghan situation during ISI headquarters visit: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters was given a detailed briefing on changing situation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

In a tweet, he said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum gave him a detailed briefing.

"Our goal is to ensure stability in Afghanistan and Pakistan has done a lot of work for the achievement of that objective", he said.

The minister said that today the world was getting closer toPakistan's point of view on Afghanistan situation.