PM Given Detailed Briefing Over 26th Constitutional Amendment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2024 | 02:10 AM

PM given detailed briefing over 26th constitutional amendment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif late Saturday chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet, where he was given a detailed briefing on the 26th constitutional amendment.

Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar in his briefing highlighted the salient aspects of the draft amendment.

During the meeting, the cabinet members and the representatives of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Muslim League-Q and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party were taken into confidence regarding the 26th constitutional amendment.

The cabinet meeting will be held again on Sunday afternoon at 2.30 pm.

