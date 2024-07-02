Open Menu

PM Given Guard Of Honor On Arrival For A Two-day Tajikistan Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday was given a guard of honor as he arrived here on a two-day visit at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

As the prime minister arrived at the Qasr-e-Millat, he was warmly received by President Rehmon.

The national anthems of both the countries were played as the prime minister stood at the salute dias.

Later, the smartly turned out contingents of Tajik armed forces presented guard of honor to the prime minister which he reviewed.

Later, both Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Emomali Rahmon introduced their respective delegations to each other.

The prime Minister's delegation comprised Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

Earlier, as the prime minister landed at Dushanbe airport, he was received by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Energy Minister Daler Juma, Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Sgarifzoda, Tajik Ambassador in Islamabad Yousuf Sharifzoda, Pakistan Ambassador in Dushanbe Saeed Sarwar and senior diplomatic officers.

