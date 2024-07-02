PM Given Guard Of Honor On Arrival For A Two-day Tajikistan Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday was given a guard of honor as he arrived here on a two-day visit at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.
As the prime minister arrived at the Qasr-e-Millat, he was warmly received by President Rehmon.
The national anthems of both the countries were played as the prime minister stood at the salute dias.
Later, the smartly turned out contingents of Tajik armed forces presented guard of honor to the prime minister which he reviewed.
Later, both Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Emomali Rahmon introduced their respective delegations to each other.
The prime Minister's delegation comprised Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.
Earlier, as the prime minister landed at Dushanbe airport, he was received by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Energy Minister Daler Juma, Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Sgarifzoda, Tajik Ambassador in Islamabad Yousuf Sharifzoda, Pakistan Ambassador in Dushanbe Saeed Sarwar and senior diplomatic officers.
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ulema’s role indispensable for promoting unity, brotherhood, peace in country: Salik2 minutes ago
-
220kg dead meat seized, one arrested2 minutes ago
-
KIIR Chief expresses sorrow over demise of Sardar Amjad Yousuf's mother22 minutes ago
-
PBF demands reduction in tube-well tariff32 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends successful operations of security forces against terrorists in KPK32 minutes ago
-
Five illegal housing schemes sealed32 minutes ago
-
Monitoring of NGOs in Tharparkar underway to ensure effective service delivery: ADC-I42 minutes ago
-
CM stresses importance of sports journalists in promoting youth activities42 minutes ago
-
Trailer-Car collision in Sahiwal killed 4, injured one42 minutes ago
-
Wani calls Indian development claim in IIOJK as hoax42 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan for accelerating solarization of Agri-tube wells42 minutes ago
-
Medical store sealed52 minutes ago