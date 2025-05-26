Open Menu

PM Given Guard Of Honour At Iran's Sa'adabad Palace

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 09:42 PM

PM given guard of honour at Iran's Sa'adabad Palace

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday was given a guard of honour at Saadabad Palace of Iran where he arrived to hold meeting with President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday was given a guard of honour at Saadabad Palace of Iran where he arrived to hold meeting with President of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.

As the prime minister arrived at the Palace, he was warmly received by President Pezeshkian.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Iran were played as the prime minister stood at the salute dias.

The smartly turned out contingent of the Iranian armed forces presented the guard of honor which the prime minister reviewed along with the President Pezeshkian.

Later, both the dignitaries introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding to their meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz landed in the Iranian capital city from Istanbul, on the second leg of his four-nation visit also including Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

