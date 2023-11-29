Open Menu

PM Given Guard Of Honour At Kuwait’s Bayan Palace

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PM given guard of honour at Kuwait’s Bayan Palace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday was presented with a guard of honour on his arrival at Bayan Palace.

Kuwaiti Interior Minister Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received the prime minister.

A contingent of Kuwaiti static guards presented a salute to the visiting dignitary.

The national anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion.

The PM was introduced to the members of the Kuwaiti cabinet and officials.

Later, the prime minister along with his delegation proceeded to meet the Kuwaiti leadership including Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, Energy Minister Muhammad Ali, Commerce Minister Gauhar Ejaz, Climate Change Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi accompanied the prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Interior Minister Kuwait Muhammad Ali Commerce Cabinet

Recent Stories

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

1 hour ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

1 hour ago

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

4 hours ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

4 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

15 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

15 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan