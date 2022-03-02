PM given tremendous relief package for people: Ali Awan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said the whole world was facing challenge of inflation but PM Imran Khan gave tremendous relief package for the people in this difficult time.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the time has come for scaring the opposition as the relief package was not being digested by the opposition parties.

He said the government was providing continuously relief to common man as it was fully committed to fulfil all the pledges which had made with the people during the general elections campaign in 2018.

The SAPM said last moth the prime minister had announced 15 per cent disparity allowance for salary class people, adding PM wanted to make better lives of the common man.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was responsible for introducing evil things in the country's politics as it was inventor of Changa Manga politics and destroyed all ethical, social and economic values.

He said the PML-N was also responsible for all the problems of the country in the real sense.

Ali Awan said the opposition had no capacity to bring no confidence motion against the government and they knew very well that they had always failed in every front against the government.

He said despite of ruling in Sindh over a decade the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was failed to introduce good governance in the province as there people were still deprived from basic necessities till date.