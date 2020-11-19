PM given warm welcome at Afghan Presidential Palace

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday was given a warm reception at the Afghan Presidential Palace as he arrived in the neihbouring country on his maiden visit

KABUL, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday was given a warm reception at the Afghan Presidential Palace as he arrived in the neihbouring country on his maiden visit.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani received Prime Minister Khan on his arrival at ARG Presidential Palace, situated in the heart of Kabul city.

The Prime Minister reviewed the guard of honour presented by a contingent of Afghan forces.

President Ghani and Prime Minister Khan introduced each other with their respective delegations.

Later, the two leaders proceeded for a meeting to be followed by delegation-level talks.

Earlier, Afghan Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar and Afghanistan's Special Representative for Pakistan Umer Daudzai received the prime minister at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The Prime Minister's entourage included Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PM's Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hamid, Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and senior officials.

Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan and the embassy officials were present.

On the invitation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, this is Prime Minister Imran Khan's first visit to Afghanistan since he assumed office in 2018.

The programme in Kabul includes tete-e-tete with President Ghani, delegation-level talks, and joint press stake-out.

The focus of the talks between two leaders will be strengthening of bilateral relations, the Afghan peace process and regional economic development.

The Prime Minister's visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan.