PM gives assistance cheque to terror victim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a financial package for the taxi driver who lost his life in an explosion in the I-10/4 sector of Islamabad this week.

He approved the package in light of the investigation of the law enforcement agencies.

He sanctioned a financial package of Rs 10 million for the heirs of driver Syed Sajjad Haider Shah.

On the instructions of the prime minister, the cheque of the approved amount was handed over to the heirs of Sajjad Haider.

According to the investigation, Sajjad had no connection with the terrorists or their plan.

The blast took place in his taxi on December 23. He was from Rehana, district Chakwal and was currently residing in Muslimabad, Dhoke Syedan, Rawalpindi. He left behind his wife and four children. The family of the deceased thanked the prime minister for the financial assistance.