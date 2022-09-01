UrduPoint.com

PM Gives Go-ahead To 10,000MW Solar Energy Project

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

PM gives go-ahead to 10,000MW solar energy project

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday gave a go-ahead for the early execution of 10,000 megawatts solar energy project to reduce the import bill of costly diesel and furnace oil.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to provide major relief to the masses, said the electricity should be generated through solar instead of imported fuel.

The decision has been taken to save the foreign exchange as it would help the country save billions of Dollars.

In the first phase, the solar energy would be supplied to the government buildings, tube wells operating on electricity and diesel and domestic consumers with low consumption.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure the early installation of solar plants to provide relief to the people before the next summer season.

He asked the authorities concerned to immediately start the execution of the project.

He also called for holding a conference of all stakeholders by next week before the bidding process.

