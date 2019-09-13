UrduPoint.com
PM Gives In-principle Approval To Construction Sector As Industry

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

PM gives in-principle approval to construction sector as industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday declared the construction sector as an industry by giving an in-principle approval.

The approval was given in a meeting attended by Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chairman board of Investment Syed Zubair Gillani, Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zeb and Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA) Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Hyder.

Chairman NPHA Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Hyder briefed the Prime Minister about steps, being taken to address policy issues, simplification of procedures, easy access to comprehensive information, abolishing of unnecessary approvals, compliance of zoning and development by-laws, use of technology elimination/minimizing the need for physical presence and personal interaction and doing away with discretionary powers, particularly during inspections, concurrent activities within stipulated time-lines.

Chairman NPHA Lt. Gen (R) Anwar Ali Hyder presented short, medium and long-term road-map for improving Ease of Doing Business in construction sector.

He informed the meeting that in the first phase record of government land in all big cities would be digitalized while in the long term record of such land throughout the country would be digitalized.

Chairman CDA briefed the prime minister regarding launching of Automated Client Service Centre in Islamabad. He said the launching of such service about relevant information regarding CDA would not only provide easiness to dwellers of the city but it would also help control maladministration, corruption and other problems.

The prime minister told the meeting that providing ease of doing business to the business community was top priority of the government. He said the government was focusing on abolishing the conditions of unnecessary permissions and NOCs about construction of buildings.

He said the condition of taking permission from the Civil Aviation Authority regarding construction of high rise buildings in big cities had already been abolished so that except specific areas high-rise residential and commercial buildings could be constructed in rest of the areas.

The prime minister said that the establishment of land courts would sufficiently help resolve the problems regarding land.

