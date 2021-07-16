UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Gives ‘perfect Reply’ To Indian Journalist Who Approached Him In Uzbekistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:42 PM

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist who approached him in Uzbekistan

‘RSS ideology has come in the way,’ said PM Khan when Indian journalist asked him whether terror and talks could go hand in hand.

TASHKENT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan gave ‘perfect reply’ to an Indian journalist when he asked him whether Terror and talks could go hand in hand.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said they had commuted to Indian that they [Pakistan] had been waiting for long to exist together as civilized neighbours.

The Indian journalist associated with India’s notorious Asian news International (ANI) agency had put his question to Prime Minister Imran Khan when he was leaving after addressing International Conference in Uzbekistan.

“Can talks and terrorism go together? This is a simple question for you from India,” asked the unidentified journalist, making a bid to dent Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region and to mislead the majority of Indian public back at home.

To his question, PM Imran Khan responded coolly.

“Pakistan told India that they should live like civilized neighbors. We communicated to India and had been long waiting for long. But what can we do, when this RSS's ideology has come in the way?” he summed up.

The journalist was seen hounding PM Khan, shouting his name in an attempt to get another question in.

As the prime minister's security detail moved to keep the journalist away, an exasperated Sheikh Rasheed could be heard saying, "Hatt na yar (move away, man)!"

ANI had shared the clip on their Twitter account, making an attempt to spin the encounter by claiming that the Pakistani prime minister had 'evaded' a question on whether Islamabad controlled the Taliban or not.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Twitter Man Uzbekistan From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

2 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

15 minutes ago

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

17 minutes ago

Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts (ACIAC) ho ..

20 minutes ago

69,059 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

32 minutes ago

CSS aspirant from Multan commits suicide in Lahore ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.