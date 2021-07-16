PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist who approached him in Uzbekistan

(@fidahassanain)

‘RSS ideology has come in the way,’ said PM Khan when Indian journalist asked him whether terror and talks could go hand in hand.

TASHKENT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan gave ‘perfect reply’ to an Indian journalist when he asked him whether Terror and talks could go hand in hand.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said they had commuted to Indian that they [Pakistan] had been waiting for long to exist together as civilized neighbours.

The Indian journalist associated with India’s notorious Asian news International (ANI) agency had put his question to Prime Minister Imran Khan when he was leaving after addressing International Conference in Uzbekistan.

“Can talks and terrorism go together? This is a simple question for you from India,” asked the unidentified journalist, making a bid to dent Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region and to mislead the majority of Indian public back at home.

To his question, PM Imran Khan responded coolly.

“Pakistan told India that they should live like civilized neighbors. We communicated to India and had been long waiting for long. But what can we do, when this RSS's ideology has come in the way?” he summed up.

The journalist was seen hounding PM Khan, shouting his name in an attempt to get another question in.

As the prime minister's security detail moved to keep the journalist away, an exasperated Sheikh Rasheed could be heard saying, "Hatt na yar (move away, man)!"

ANI had shared the clip on their Twitter account, making an attempt to spin the encounter by claiming that the Pakistani prime minister had 'evaded' a question on whether Islamabad controlled the Taliban or not.