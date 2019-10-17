UrduPoint.com
PM Gives Signal Of Restructuring PTI

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:20 PM

PM gives signal of restructuring PTI

The sources say that the plan of restructuring is likely just to give tough time to JUI-F.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan gave green signal for restructure of the party, reports suggest.

Though, the PM did not clearly said about restructure of the PTI, the sources said that he just hinted to bring changes in the party. A few days ago, the likely restructuring of the ruling party was surfaced but the matter could not grab much attention.

The sources said that the PM would also mobilize his party against the sit-in and protest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)’s Azadi Marh in Islamabad and this decision of restructuring the party was taken aimed Maulana’s Azadi March to give tough time to JUI-F.

JUI-F Chief has set Oct 27 as the date to launch Azadi March and will start his protest from Karchi, Sindh and expectedly will reach Islamabad on Oct 31.

Prime Minister Imran Khan offered talks with the JUI-F but Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded resignation from the PM and said that no talks would be held with the government until the resignation of the PM and his party leaders.

On other hand, PML-N announced that a countrywide movement would be launched soon against the ruling PTI for its wrong policies. Ahsan Iqbal, the central leader of the party, gave this statement while talking to media on Wednesday. He said the PTI government badly failed run the affairs of the state due to which economy and other sectors like health and education had come to the verge of collapse.

