PM gives task to Sindh governor to contact Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave task to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to contact estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and former Punjab minister Aleem Khan.

PM Imran gave this task while chairing a meeting of PTI’s core committee amid changing political situation of the country. PM’s Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan and other members of the meeting.

“Agenda of thieves will fail,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying in the meeting.

He said the democratic government was not in any danger. He said all those who were afraid of cases against them could not bring revolution in the country with looted money.

The PM also directed the authorities concerned to finalize bill for creation of South Punjab province and table it in parliament as soon as possible.

The development took place after Aleem Khan, the former Punjab minister, formed his own group. According to the reports, he visited the residence of Jahangir Khan Tareen to discuss no-trust-motion against the PTI government.