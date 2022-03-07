UrduPoint.com

PM Gives Task To Sindh Governor To Contact Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2022 | 05:22 PM

PM gives task to Sindh governor to contact Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said said all those who were afraid of cases against them could not bring revolution in the country with looted money

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave task to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to contact estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and former Punjab minister Aleem Khan.

PM Imran gave this task while chairing a meeting of PTI’s core committee amid changing political situation of the country. PM’s Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan and other members of the meeting.

“Agenda of thieves will fail,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying in the meeting.

He said the democratic government was not in any danger. He said all those who were afraid of cases against them could not bring revolution in the country with looted money.

The PM also directed the authorities concerned to finalize bill for creation of South Punjab province and table it in parliament as soon as possible.

The development took place after Aleem Khan, the former Punjab minister, formed his own group. According to the reports, he visited the residence of Jahangir Khan Tareen to discuss no-trust-motion against the PTI government.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Punjab Babar Awan Parliament Money All Government

Recent Stories

Singapore reports 13,158 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 13,158 new COVID-19 cases

4 seconds ago
 Norway's Oyre Slind wins women's Vasaloppet in rec ..

Norway's Oyre Slind wins women's Vasaloppet in record time

5 seconds ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures hit new high

Shanghai crude oil futures hit new high

7 seconds ago
 Two-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi ..

Two-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi to begin from March 17

8 seconds ago
 Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish ministers to meet Satu ..

Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish ministers to meet Saturday

3 minutes ago
 New vaccine gives dual protection against SARS-CoV ..

New vaccine gives dual protection against SARS-CoV-2, influenza: study

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>