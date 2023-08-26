Open Menu

PM, Governor Balochistan Discuss Provincial Matters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2023 | 10:42 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Saturday held a meeting with Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar.

During the meeting, they discussed the administrative affairs of Balochistan and the law and order situation in the province.

