PM, Governor Balochistan discuss provincial matters

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Saturday held a meeting with Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar.

During the meeting, they discussed the administrative affairs of Balochistan and the law and order situation in the province.