UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM, Governor Sindh Discuss Development Projects, Party Matters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:20 PM

PM, Governor Sindh discuss development projects, party matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail met here Friday and discussed progress on the ongoing development projects being carried out by the Federal government in the province.

The meeting was attended by Senator Saifullah Niazi, Member National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kayani and Ashraf Qureshi.

The strategy for the future reorganization of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also came under discussion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Governor Progress Government

Recent Stories

This time US will not be provided bases, General B ..

14 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours ..

30 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

12 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.