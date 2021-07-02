PM, Governor Sindh discuss development projects, party matters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail met here Friday and discussed progress on the ongoing development projects being carried out by the Federal government in the province.

The meeting was attended by Senator Saifullah Niazi, Member National Assembly Amir Mahmood Kayani and Ashraf Qureshi.

The strategy for the future reorganization of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also came under discussion.