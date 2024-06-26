Open Menu

PM Greenlights Pakistan-China JV Project For Industry Relocation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 12:40 PM

PM greenlights Pakistan-China JV project for industry relocation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday gave the green light to the joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani companies for relocating the Chinese industries to Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the matters of the board of Investment (BoI), he said that promoting both local and foreign investment in Pakistan was among the government's priorities.

He said the government was taking all possible steps to create a business-friendly environment for traders and investors.

The prime minister directed the concerned to submit a comprehensive report on the follow up of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) signed between Pakistani and Chinese companies in Shenzhen during his recent visit to China.

He also instructed a review of the draft law for the Special Economic Zones One Stop Shop in light of the developments following his China visit.

Prime Minister, Shehbaz said there was significant potential for relocating China's textile, leather, footwear, and other industries to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, during the briefing, the BoI Secretary said that the steps were being taken to relocate Chinese industry to Pakistan.

It was told that the services of Chinese experts were being hired for establishing business Facilitation Centre in the federal capital and the draft of “Easy Business Act” was being sent to Cabinet Committee for Legislative Cases.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Privatization and Investment Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik, Prime Minister's Coordinator, Rana Ehsan Afzal and relevant senior government officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business China Visit Abdul Aleem Khan Shenzhen Commerce Textile All Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

5 minutes ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

11 minutes ago
 FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

15 hours ago
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

15 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

15 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

18 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

19 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

20 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan