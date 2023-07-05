Open Menu

PM Greets Biden, American People On Their Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 12:00 PM

PM greets Biden, American people on their Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the US President Joe Biden and the American people on their Independence Day.

"Pakistan has always deeply valued its relationship with the United States," the prime minister said in a tweet.

He said over the past 75 years, the bilateral ties had continued to expand and deepen.

He said the US was one of Pakistan's major trading, defence and economic partners.

"The governments in Islamabad and Washington have demonstrated pragmatism and wisdom to keep the course of our relations steady, which speaks of the dynamism of our partnership", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Washington Independence United States

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

12 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

13 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

13 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

13 hours ago
Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

13 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

13 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

13 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

13 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

13 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan