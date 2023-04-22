UrduPoint.com

PM Greets Chiefs, Provincial Governor On Eid Occasion

April 22, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday telephoned the services chiefs of the armed forces as well as the provincial governors and extended the greetings of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The prime minister telephoned Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and wished them a happy Eid.

"Pakistani nation feels proud of their armed forces. The nation is celebrating Eid due to their armed forces deployed at the borders. The whole nation including me pays tribute to their brave and dutiful soldiers of the armed forces," he remarked.

Meanwhile, the PM phoned Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman and extended Eid greetings.

