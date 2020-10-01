PM greets China on National Day; says Pak-China ties continue to grow from strength-to-strength

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said Pakistan's bilateral relationship with China had maintained its characteristic momentum, unaffected by the vicissitudes of times.

"Our All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership continues to grow from strength-to-strength. Pakistan would continue to support China in pursuit of its core national interests," he said in a message addressed to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on China's National Day.

The prime minister said, on his as well as on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan extend heart-felt felicitations on 71st anniversary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China.

"The birth of New China on 1st October 1949 was a momentous occasion in the annals of history. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people are set to achieve the centennial goals of building Moderately Prosperous Society and Great Modern Socialist Country," he added.

He said it was a matter of immense satisfaction that Pakistan's bilateral relationship with China had maintained its characteristic momentum, unaffected by the vicissitudes of times.

The prime minister described China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a transformational project and said his government had whole-hearted commitment to making it a High-Quality Demonstration Project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He said it was heartening to know that China had successfully won the 'People's War' against COVID-19. "Our mutual cooperation and joint efforts in the fight against COVID-19 remained exemplary and delivered promising results," he added.

"I take this opportunity to extend my best wishes for Your Excellency's health and happiness and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of China. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the Prime Minister concluded.

