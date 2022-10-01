UrduPoint.com

PM Greets Chinese Leadership, People On National Day Of China

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2022 | 07:13 PM

PM greets Chinese leadership, people on National Day of China

PM Shehbaz Sharif says the peaceful rise of China as the second largest economy and paramount global power is a source of stability in a perpetually changing world.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and the Chinese people on the National Day of China.

In a series of tweets today (Saturday), he said the peaceful rise of China as the second largest economy and paramount global power is a source of stability in a perpetually changing world.

The Prime Minister said China offers a promise of hope to the developing world beset by multiple crises relating to climate, finance, food and energy.

He said the Chinese template of inter-state relations prioritizes cooperation over confrontation and is the governing principle in formation of a Community of Common Destiny.

The Prime Minister said he is deeply touched by the Chinese adherence to remarkable work ethic and national discipline. He said this explains how China has been able to lift 800 million people out of acute poverty.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan can also lift itself out of crises by focusing more on work.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for narcotics control, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti says the unprecedented success of Pakistan-China strategic friendship has entered a new chapter with many new projects.

In his message on the occasion of 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China, he said it gives immense pleasure to extend heartiest felicitations to the government and the people of China.

Shazain Bugti said the strategic partnership with China will be taken to towering heights to bring development, stability and prosperity to people of both the countries as well as the region.

He said that the iron brotherhood of Pakistan and China reflects close cooperation, mutual trust and complete understanding of each other's interests.

He further appreciated the Chinese people and the government who stood with Pakistan in the wake of disastrous floods.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World China Government Million Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PML-N wants to take audio leaks, cipher to logical ..

PML-N wants to take audio leaks, cipher to logical end

7 minutes ago
 Magistrate issues arrest warrants of PTI Chairman ..

Magistrate issues arrest warrants of PTI Chairman Imran Khan

15 minutes ago
 WCLA launches unique guided tour 'Wekh Androon Lah ..

WCLA launches unique guided tour 'Wekh Androon Lahore'

6 minutes ago
 20 dead after attack on civilian convoy in Ukraine ..

20 dead after attack on civilian convoy in Ukraine: governor

6 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

6 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.