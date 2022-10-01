PM greets Chinese leadership, people on National Day of China

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and the Chinese people on the National Day of China.

In a series of tweets today (Saturday), he said the peaceful rise of China as the second largest economy and paramount global power is a source of stability in a perpetually changing world.

The Prime Minister said China offers a promise of hope to the developing world beset by multiple crises relating to climate, finance, food and energy.

He said the Chinese template of inter-state relations prioritizes cooperation over confrontation and is the governing principle in formation of a Community of Common Destiny.

The Prime Minister said he is deeply touched by the Chinese adherence to remarkable work ethic and national discipline. He said this explains how China has been able to lift 800 million people out of acute poverty.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan can also lift itself out of crises by focusing more on work.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for narcotics control, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti says the unprecedented success of Pakistan-China strategic friendship has entered a new chapter with many new projects.

In his message on the occasion of 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China, he said it gives immense pleasure to extend heartiest felicitations to the government and the people of China.

Shazain Bugti said the strategic partnership with China will be taken to towering heights to bring development, stability and prosperity to people of both the countries as well as the region.

He said that the iron brotherhood of Pakistan and China reflects close cooperation, mutual trust and complete understanding of each other's interests.

He further appreciated the Chinese people and the government who stood with Pakistan in the wake of disastrous floods.