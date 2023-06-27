PM greets countrymen, Muslim world on Hajj; prays for peace, prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated millions of pilgrims as well as countrymen and Muslims from across the world on the occasion of Hajj 1444 Hijri.

"On the occasion of Hajj, I pray to Allah Almighty to resolve all of the economic difficulties of Pakistan and make it a cradle of peace, progress and prosperity," he wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister also prayed to Allah to remove all the problems of the Muslim world, particularly those of Kashmiri and Palestinian brethren.