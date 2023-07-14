PM greets French President Macron on National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday extended his warmest greetings to President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France on their National Day.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said, "I extend my warmest greetings to H.E. President Emmanuel Macron & the French people on their National Day today.

The day commemorates the revolutionary struggle of the French people that resulted in the storming of the Bastille and ushered in a new era of liberty, equality & fraternity.

"As Pakistanis were experiencing the devastating floods last year, President Emmanuel Macron and his government came forward with prompt assistance. Equally praiseworthy was the French advocacy of climate change and support to Pakistan during the Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva. Pakistan wishes to further build on its friendly ties with French Republic," he added.