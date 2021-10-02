UrduPoint.com

PM Greets Leadership, People Of China On 72nd National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 12:30 AM

PM greets leadership, people of China on 72nd national day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday greeted leadership and people of China on their 72nd Chinese National Day.

In a tweet on social media platform twitter, he said, "On behalf of my government and the people of Pakistan our warmest greetings to the leadership and people of China on their 72nd Chinese National Day.

The historic Pak-China friendship runs deep and strong as we work together for peace and economic prosperity for our people and our region."

