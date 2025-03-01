Open Menu

PM Greets Muslims At Start Of Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 10:00 PM

PM greets Muslims at start of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended greetings to Muslims in Pakistan and around the world at the start of Ramadan.

In a message on X, he said, "As the blessed month of Ramadan begins, I extend my heartfelt greetings to Muslims in Pakistan and around the world. This sacred month is a time of reflection, self-discipline, and spiritual renewal, reminding us of the values of compassion, patience, and unity."

"Ramadan provides us with an opportunity to strengthen our faith, seek forgiveness, and show kindness to those in need. At its core, Ramadan calls us to look beyond mere rituals and engage in deep self-reflection.

Fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink — it is about humbling the ego and restraining greed. It is an act of submission, reminding us that while we are weak, Allah SWT is the Almighty," he added.

The prime minister said, "It is a month of immense blessings, reminding us to be grateful for Allah’s mercy and to embrace the true spirit of empathy and generosity while recognizing our responsibility to care for the less fortunate."

"I pray to Almighty Allah to accept our fasts, prayers, and good deeds and to bless Pakistan with progress and prosperity. May this Ramadan be a source of immense blessings and guidance for us all," he added.

Recent Stories

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

17 minutes ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

47 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

3 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

3 hours ago
 Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

4 hours ago
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

4 hours ago
 Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

4 hours ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

6 hours ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

6 hours ago
 MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan