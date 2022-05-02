UrduPoint.com

PM Greets Nation On Eid; Urges Compassion To Needy People

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 04:34 PM

PM greets nation on Eid; urges compassion to needy people

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while extending to the nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, urged the countrymen to show compassion and take special care of the needy people while celebrating the festival

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while extending to the nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, urged the countrymen to show compassion and take special care of the needy people while celebrating the festival.

The prime minister, in his message on Eid-ul-Fitr, said Allah Almighty had awarded us with Eid-ul-Fitr after the months of blessing of Holy Ramazan.

He said considering the Holy Ramazan's spirit of patience, sacrifice and compassion, it was incumbent upon the followers to be extra cautious about the needs of the poor and needy while celebrating the Eid.

The same is the true spirit of Eid and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), he added.

The prime minister said his government was committed to ensure country's deliverance from the load shedding and was making all-out efforts to achieve the objective.

He also directed the authorities concerned to carry out no power outage till the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr to make the people properly enjoy the festivities of Eid.

He said keeping in view the Eid's pleasures and the hardships of the inflation-hit people, the government had also decided not to increase the oil price.

The prime minister assured the nation that every moment of his tenure and all of his capabilities would be utilized to bring an ease to the people's lives. In the coming days, the people would also feel the reduction in their hardships as an outcome of the government's efforts.

Prime Minister Sharif also asked the countrymen to remember the people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid and pray for their liberation from oppression as well as for their independence.

He also expressed his good wishes for the people of Afghanistan and prayed for durable peace, progress and prosperity of the war-torn country.

***Embargoed till 1900 hours ***

Related Topics

India Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Load Shedding Prime Minister Palestine Poor Oil Jammu Progress Same Independence Price All From Government

Recent Stories

German Gov't Says Discussion of Oil Embargo Agains ..

German Gov't Says Discussion of Oil Embargo Against Russia Still Ongoing

24 seconds ago
 Russia Suspended From UNESCO World Press Freedom D ..

Russia Suspended From UNESCO World Press Freedom Day Conference - Foreign Minist ..

6 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

23 minutes ago
 Uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel to be ensur ..

Uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel to be ensured: DC

27 minutes ago
 Security arrangements for Eidul Fitr reviewed

Security arrangements for Eidul Fitr reviewed

27 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman congratulates nation on the occasi ..

Senate Chairman congratulates nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.