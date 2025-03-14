Open Menu

PM Greets Pakistani Hindu Community On Holi Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 08:40 AM

PM greets Pakistani Hindu community on Holi festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended his heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan as they celebrated the Holi festival.

"The vibrant energy that surrounds this festivity marks the arrival of spring, symbolizing love and the triumph of good over evil," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He said that while celebrating new beginnings, renewal, and the strengthening of relationships, this occasion also highlighted the importance of diversity and the power of inclusion in building a stronger, more unified nation.

"May this festival of colors fill your lives with happiness, health success, and prosperity. Happy Holi!, " he remarked.

