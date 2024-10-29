Open Menu

PM Greets President Erdogan, Turkish Nation On 101st Republic Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PM greets President Erdogan, Turkish nation on 101st Republic Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the entire Turkish nation as the country celebrates 101st Republic Day.

"I would like to congratulate my dear brother H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the entire Turkish nation on their 101st Republic Day.

As you celebrate this momentous occasion, Pakistan takes great pride in your remarkable progress and achievements," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline who was on his way to Riyadh for a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

He expressed the confidence that the historic brotherly ties between the two nations would continue to strengthen with every passing day.

"Together, we will take this special relationship to even greater heights. Long Live Pakistan-Turkiye friendship," he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Riyadh Visit Progress Saudi Arabia Tayyip Erdogan

