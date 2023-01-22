UrduPoint.com

PM Greets President Xi, Chinese People On New Year

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PM greets President Xi, Chinese people on new year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on the arrival of the Chinese New Year.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister extended his congratulations to the Chinese leadership and the people of China at the start of the new year on January 22.

"May the Year of the Rabbit be filled with love, peace & prosperity for our Chinese friends," he further expressed his good wishes.

The Chinese New Year 2023, heralded as 'the year of Rabbit' falls on Sunday, January 22 and celebrations will culminate into a Lantern festival on February 5th.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister China Twitter January February May Sunday Xi Jinping Love

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

51 minutes ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

7 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

16 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.