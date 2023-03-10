UrduPoint.com

PM Greets President Xi Jinping On His 3rd Term In Office

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday felicitated China's President Xi Jinping on being elected for the position for a third term.

"The confidence of the Chinese people and parliament in President Xi Jinping is a recognition of his extraordinary leadership skills," the Prime Minister said in a message of greetings on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

President Xi Jinping was voted unanimously by the People National People's Congress (NPC), as the President of China for the next five years.

Shehbaz Sharif said, "President Xi Jinping has become a symbol of China's development and people's prosperity.

Under his leadership, China has become the world's top economic power and this journey continues." The prime minister said under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, China was making remarkable achievements in every sphere, including education, health, agriculture, innovation, and technology.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the hope that the tried and tested evergreen strategic cooperation between the two countries would be further strengthened during the next five-year term of President Xi Jinping.

The prime minister extended extends his best wishes to President Xi Jinping, and the government and people of China.

More Stories From Pakistan

