ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended greetings to the leadership of Saudi Arabia on the Founding Day of the Kingdom.

The prime minister in a tweet greeted the Saudi King, the Crown Prince, and the people of the Kingdom.

"On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, I wish to extend our felicitations to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the people of Saudi Arabia on their Founding Day," he wrote on his social media Twitter handle.

The prime minister said the day celebrates KSA's rich history and culture and highlights its remarkable transformation.

The day celebrates the founding of the first Saudi State, the Emirate of Diriyah, by Imam Muhammad Bin Saud in 1727, which took place in February of that year.

Last year on January 27, Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a Royal Order to commemorate February 22 every year as the nation's Founding Day.