Open Menu

PM Greets Scouts On World Scouts Day, Praises PBSA Progress

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

PM greets scouts on World Scouts Day, praises PBSA progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) On the occasion of World Scouts Day, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his heartfelt greetings to Scouts in Pakistan and across the globe, celebrating the spirit of leadership, community, and service that define the Scouting Movement.

Every year on February 22, Scouts worldwide honour the legacy of Lord Robert Stephenson Smyth Baden-Powell, the visionary founder of the Scouting Movement.

The prime minister, in his message, expressed great satisfaction with the remarkable progress of the Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA), particularly as it prepares for the 15th National Jamboree in April 2025.

He highlighted the Association's Vision 2030 and its collaboration with the Asia-Pacific Region of the World Scout Bureau, noting that these efforts are set to strengthen international partnerships, foster the exchange of best practices, and showcase Pakistan's significant contributions to the global Scouting.

The role of trained Scouts, both in times of peace and crisis, is invaluable.

They exemplify the Scout motto, "Be Prepared," demonstrating resilience, leadership, and selfless service. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, our nation's founder, recognized the importance of Scouting, emphasizing: "To build a safer, cleaner, and happier world, we must start with the individual. Let us catch him young and instill in him the Scout motto of service before self, and purity in thought, word, and deed."

"As we move forward, it is crucial to implement dynamic and engaging programs that challenge young minds, foster initiative, and strengthen character. Initiatives like "Messengers of Peace" offer Scouts a powerful platform to promote unity, harmony, and meaningful social impact, encouraging them to become global citizens who contribute positively to society," the prime minister added.

He hoped that the Scout Movement in Pakistan continues to flourish, inspiring every boy and girl to embrace its values and dedicate themselves to the service of the nation.

Recent Stories

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI

50 seconds ago
 UAE's significant progress in media identity indic ..

UAE's significant progress in media identity indicators showcases its growing gl ..

59 seconds ago
 Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide mari ..

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

1 hour ago
 EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure comm ..

EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications

1 hour ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

2 hours ago
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

2 hours ago
 Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

2 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

3 hours ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan