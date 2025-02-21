PM greets scouts on World Scouts Day, praises PBSA progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) On the occasion of World Scouts Day, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his heartfelt greetings to Scouts in Pakistan and across the globe, celebrating the spirit of leadership, community, and service that define the Scouting Movement.

Every year on February 22, Scouts worldwide honour the legacy of Lord Robert Stephenson Smyth Baden-Powell, the visionary founder of the Scouting Movement.

The prime minister, in his message, expressed great satisfaction with the remarkable progress of the Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA), particularly as it prepares for the 15th National Jamboree in April 2025.

He highlighted the Association's Vision 2030 and its collaboration with the Asia-Pacific Region of the World Scout Bureau, noting that these efforts are set to strengthen international partnerships, foster the exchange of best practices, and showcase Pakistan's significant contributions to the global Scouting.

The role of trained Scouts, both in times of peace and crisis, is invaluable.

They exemplify the Scout motto, "Be Prepared," demonstrating resilience, leadership, and selfless service. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, our nation's founder, recognized the importance of Scouting, emphasizing: "To build a safer, cleaner, and happier world, we must start with the individual. Let us catch him young and instill in him the Scout motto of service before self, and purity in thought, word, and deed."

"As we move forward, it is crucial to implement dynamic and engaging programs that challenge young minds, foster initiative, and strengthen character. Initiatives like "Messengers of Peace" offer Scouts a powerful platform to promote unity, harmony, and meaningful social impact, encouraging them to become global citizens who contribute positively to society," the prime minister added.

He hoped that the Scout Movement in Pakistan continues to flourish, inspiring every boy and girl to embrace its values and dedicate themselves to the service of the nation.