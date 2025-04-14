PM Greets Sikhs On Vaisakhi; Calls For Following Festival's Spirit
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his warm greetings to Sikhs living in Pakistan and around the world on the joyous occasion of Vaisakhi being celebrated on Monday.
"This festive occasion marks the ripening of the Rabi harvest—a time of great joy for farmers as they reap the fruits of their hard labour," he said in his message on the occasion.
The prime minister said that the festival also served as a reminder of the enduring spirit of hope, unity, and renewal inspiring and uniting our communities and forming the strength and soul of our great nation.
He wished that the Vaisakhi festival brings "prosperity to every field, peace to every heart, and progress to every corner of Pakistan."
" Together, let us move forward with renewed energy and purpose, inspired by the spirit of Vaisakhi, to build a brighter, more inclusive, and stronger tomorrow, the prime minister said and greeted Sikhs in Punjabi language saying "Saareya nu Vaisakhi diyan vadhaiyan" translated as " Vaisakhi greetings to all."
