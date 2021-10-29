UrduPoint.com

PM Greets Team Pakistan; Also Lauds Afghanistan For "impressive Cricket"

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team over a thrilling five-wicket win against Afghanistan, also lauding the losing team for showing an "impressive cricket." "Congratulations Team Pakistan.

Impressive cricket by Team Afghanistan," the prime minister said on Twitter after Pakistan clinched victory while chasing a target of 148 runs.

The prime minister, who had also captained the 1992 World Cup-winning team said, he had "never seen a cricketing nation rise as rapidly as Afghanistan in international cricket and become so competitive."He said with this competitive spirit and talent, the future of cricket was bright in Afghanistan.

