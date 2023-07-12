Open Menu

PM Grievances Wing Issues Notices To Officials For Not Appearing In Open Court

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minister-in-Charge, Prime Minister's(PM) Public Affairs and Grievances Wing Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Wednesday issued show cause notices to Federal Investigation Agency and Building Department officials for not attending an open court at Rawalpindi Commissioner officer despite summoning

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the practice of holding open courts was to solve the problems of the public immediately while strict action would be taken against those officials who neglect their duties.

He directed the federal institutions to appoint focal persons for the redress of public complaints at the earliest and added that a WhatsApp number had been issued to facilitate the registration of complaints.

While issuing directives on the 20 complaints received by the Prime Minister of Public Affairs and Grievance Cell, he directed the Rawalpindi district and division administrations to immediately identify the boundaries of the river Swan and stopped the alleged attempts of illegal occupation by housing societies.

In a complaint, he directed the officials concerned to conduct an indiscriminate operation against encroachments in the Tala Gang area and provide a relief amount to a flood victim who had lost his house during last year's floods.

He also asked the district administration to give special attention to the residents of the Murree area for setting up a mosque.

The In-Charge, of Prime Minister Grievance Cell Murtaza Javed Abbasi, directed the Rawalpindi administration to address the public complaints within seven days and present a report to the PM public affairs and grievances cell.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Laiqat Ali Chaata, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar, Regional Police Officer, CPO, and other officials were present.

