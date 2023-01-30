UrduPoint.com

PM Grieved As 10 Children Drowned In Kohat's Dam

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PM grieved as 10 children drowned in Kohat's dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep grief over the drowning of children in Kohat's Tanda Dam.

At least 10 students from a madrassah, who were on a picnic, were drowned as their boat capsized in Tanda Dam on Sunday.

The prime minister extended condolences to the families of the deceased children and prayed for their patience to bear the huge loss.

He directed the authorities to provide best facilities to the under-treatment children at hospital, who had been rescued.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Dam Kohat Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Have ..

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli

51 minutes ago
 UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one- ..

UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one-day visit

1 hour ago
 UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of ..

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Balochistan incident

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to rename Al ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.