ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep grief over the drowning of children in Kohat's Tanda Dam.

At least 10 students from a madrassah, who were on a picnic, were drowned as their boat capsized in Tanda Dam on Sunday.

The prime minister extended condolences to the families of the deceased children and prayed for their patience to bear the huge loss.

He directed the authorities to provide best facilities to the under-treatment children at hospital, who had been rescued.