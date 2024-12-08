LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the sister of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

In his message issued here, the premier prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.