PM Grieved At Explosion At Iran’s Shahid Rajaei Port

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 08:20 PM

PM grieved at explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaei Port

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the losses caused by the explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas.

In a message of condolence , he extended heartfelt sympathies to the Iranian government and the people of Iran.

He also offered prayers for swift recovery of those injured in the tragic incident. "In this hour of grief and sorrow, we stand firmly with the Iranian government and the brotherly people of Iran," the PM stated.

The PM reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran during this difficult time.

