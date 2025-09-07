PM Grieved At Jalalpur Boat Tragedy
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep
sorrow over the loss of lives in a rescue boat tragedy in Jalalpur Pirwala.
The Prime Minister extended heartfelt condolences to the families of five
people who lost their lives in the accident and prayed for the elevation of
the ranks of deceased, and patience for the bereaved families.
Directing authorities to expedite relief efforts, the Prime Minister said that
rescue and relief operations in the flood affected areas must be further
accelerated and made more effective. He emphasized that timely and
comprehensive assistance should be ensured for all displaced persons.
He also instructed that coordination and cooperation with provincial
governments be further strengthened to enhance rescue and relief operations.
Highlighting the broader challenge, the Prime Minister said Pakistan continues
to suffer from the harmful effects of climate change despite contributing negligibly
to global greenhouse gas emissions. He noted that Pakistan remained among
the most affected countries in the world due to climate change.
PM Shehbaz said the Federal and provincial governments were jointly developing
an effective strategy and comprehensive planning in vulnerable areas to mitigate
the impacts of climate change. Measures were being taken to strengthen early
warning systems, build resilient infrastructure, and further improve rescue and
relief mechanisms, he added.
