PM Grieved At Jalalpur Boat Tragedy

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM

PM grieved at Jalalpur boat tragedy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep

sorrow over the loss of lives in a rescue boat tragedy in Jalalpur Pirwala.

The Prime Minister extended heartfelt condolences to the families of five

people who lost their lives in the accident and prayed for the elevation of

the ranks of deceased, and patience for the bereaved families.

Directing authorities to expedite relief efforts, the Prime Minister said that

rescue and relief operations in the flood affected areas must be further

accelerated and made more effective. He emphasized that timely and

comprehensive assistance should be ensured for all displaced persons.

He also instructed that coordination and cooperation with provincial

governments be further strengthened to enhance rescue and relief operations.

Highlighting the broader challenge, the Prime Minister said Pakistan continues

to suffer from the harmful effects of climate change despite contributing negligibly

to global greenhouse gas emissions. He noted that Pakistan remained among

the most affected countries in the world due to climate change.

PM Shehbaz said the Federal and provincial governments were jointly developing

an effective strategy and comprehensive planning in vulnerable areas to mitigate

the impacts of climate change. Measures were being taken to strengthen early

warning systems, build resilient infrastructure, and further improve rescue and

relief mechanisms, he added.

