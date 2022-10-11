ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the death of prominent Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah, son-in-law of Syed Ali Geelani, in Indian captivity.

On his Twitter handle the prime minister posted, "Deeply grieved at passing of prominent Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah, son-in-law of Syed Ali Geelani while in Indian captivity.

"Modi regime denied him treatment despite knowing he was a cancer patient, the prime minister further said. "Custodial killings are norm in Modi's India. My condolences to the bereaved family," the prime minister said in a tweet.