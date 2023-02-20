PM grieved over casualties as boat capsized in Kalankar Lake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief over the loss of life as a boat capsized in the Kalankar Lake of Umerkot, Sindh.

Six persons of the same family drowned in the incident on Sunday.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take effective measures to avert such incidents in the future.

He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved families.