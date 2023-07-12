Open Menu

PM Grieved Over Death Of 10 Members Of Same Family In Lahore House Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PM grieved over death of 10 members of same family in Lahore house fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of 10 members of the same family in a house fire incident in Lahore.

According to the statement issued by the media wing of the Prime Minister's Office, the PM prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.

Ten people died as a fire erupted in a home located in Bhati Gate area of Lahore during the early hours of Wednesday.

