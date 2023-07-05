PM grieved over death of 3 persons due to rains in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over death of three people due to thunderstorms and rains in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister expressed sympathies and condolences to bereaved families of the two persons in Shangla and a woman in Karak.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bear this loss with equanimity.

He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incidents.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also instructed the provincial government to provide full support to the victims and provide the best treatment to the injured.