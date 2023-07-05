Open Menu

PM Grieved Over Death Of 3 Persons Due To Rains In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PM grieved over death of 3 persons due to rains in KP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over death of three people due to thunderstorms and rains in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister expressed sympathies and condolences to bereaved families of the two persons in Shangla and a woman in Karak.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bear this loss with equanimity.

He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incidents.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also instructed the provincial government to provide full support to the victims and provide the best treatment to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Karak Shangla Women Government Best Rains

Recent Stories

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

16 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

16 hours ago
Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

16 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

16 hours ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

17 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

17 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

17 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan