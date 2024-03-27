(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Amjad islam Amjad's wife.

In a condolence message, the prime minister offered condolence to the entire family of late Amjad Islam Amjad.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family.