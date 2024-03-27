PM Grieved Over Death Of Amjad Islam Amjad's Wife
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 01:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Amjad islam Amjad's wife.
In a condolence message, the prime minister offered condolence to the entire family of late Amjad Islam Amjad.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family.
Recent Stories
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives
Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal
Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital
NDMA cautions masses amid heavy rainfall forecast, landslide risk
France's Macron heads to Amazon on three-day Brazil trip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters1 hour ago
-
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr Musadik Malik1 hour ago
-
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 202 hours ago
-
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters2 hours ago
-
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals2 hours ago
-
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives2 hours ago
-
Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal2 hours ago
-
Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital2 hours ago
-
NCAI signs MoU with RMU for advance research, AI-based healthcare product development2 hours ago
-
One killed in firing incident on Minchanabad road2 hours ago
-
Beijing demands complete investigation after suicide attack on Chinese nationals in Shangla2 hours ago
-
Ambassadors of Turkiye, Russia, Sweden call on FM Dar2 hours ago